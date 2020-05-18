Officer injured in wreck in Gun Barrel City early Monday morning

May 18, 2020

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KLTV) - At least one officer is injured after a wreck in Henderson County, according to EMS dispatch.

Officials said the wreck happened around 3 a.m. in Gun Barrel City.

We have reached out to Gun Barrel Police. Dispatch told us a supervisor is being called in. They did not confirm why.

We are working to learn the severity of the officer’s injuries and if anyone else was hurt.

This is a developing story. We will have the latest updates here and on Good Morning East Texas starting at 4:30 a.m. Watch live here.

