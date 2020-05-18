NWS releases details on 4 tornadoes which occurred Saturday in East Texas

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - The National Weather Service has released details on four tornadoes which they confirm occurred in East Texas this past Saturday.
In Franklin County, a EF0 tornado touched down Northwest of the city of Mount Vernon. The weather service said it had peak winds of 85 mph, a path length of 0.64 miles, and a maximum width of 30 yards. The tornado briefly touched down at 1:33 p.m. along CR NW 1019 where the weather service said it tore off parts of the roof of a metal outbuilding. The tornado then partially damaged the roof of a single family home and tore of much of the roof of a garage as it downed small and large tree limbs and uprooted a tree. The tornado crossed CR NW 1019 and then uprooted a few more trees before it lifted in a field at 1:34 p.m.
Another tornado touched down near Domino in Cass County at 3:37 p.m. It had a path length of 2.63 miles and a maximum width of 40 yards. This tornado would move over Wright Patman Lake with no damage reported on the shores of Cass and Bowie counties. Because no damage was recorded, the weather service said a rating could not be assigned to this tornado.
Another tornado was confirmed in Malakoff Saturday. The National Weather Service said this tornado was rated EF1 with maximum winds of 100 mph. It had a path length of 1.03 miles and a maximum width of 150 yards. It would touch down at 12:36 p.m. on the West side of Malakoff south of Highway 31, in a residential area west of the post office. A number of trees were blown onto homes and cars, causing minor roof and vehicular damage. Farther west, the tornado impacted a nursing home, causing significant roof damage. The weather service said the tornado then crossed Highway 31, completely destroying a propane supply business building, and causing significant large tree damage. Just to the west of the propane building, the tornado produced modest roof damage to a hotel on the north side of Highway 31, before dissipating.
The last tornado, rated EF0, started 3 miles Northeast of Mabank. It had maximum winds of 85 mph, a path length of 2.19 miles, and a maximum width of 250 yards. It touched down at 1:47 p.m. along VZ County Road 2718 just east of the intersection with VZ County Road 2719. The weather service said the tornado moved almost due west along VZ CR 2718, producing intermittent tree and power line damage, as well as roof damage to several manufactured homes, site built homes, and a couple of farm outbuildings. The tornado continued westward, moving into extreme southeast Kaufman County and producing additional intermittent tree and outbuilding damage. The tornado dissipated near the intersection of Kaufman County Road 4007 and Farm to Market Road 90.
