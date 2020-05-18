NWS releases details on 4 tornadoes which occurred Saturday in East Texas

In Franklin County, a EF0 tornado touched down Northwest of the city of Mount Vernon. The weather service said it had peak winds of 85 mph, a path length of 0.64 miles, and a maximum width of 30 yards. The tornado briefly touched down at 1:33 p.m. along CR NW 1019 where the weather service said it tore off parts of the roof of a metal outbuilding. The tornado then partially damaged the roof of a single family home and tore of much of the roof of a garage as it downed small and large tree limbs and uprooted a tree. The tornado crossed CR NW 1019 and then uprooted a few more trees before it lifted in a field at 1:34 p.m.