Wood County man accused of trying to trade ex-employer’s tractor for pickup

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An Alba man has been arrested and charged with theft of farm equipment.
According to an affidavit, Scott Andrew Stalsberg was arrested for theft of property valued at greater than $30,000 and less than $150,000. That property is a John Deere tractor with a front-end loader and hay mower attached.
The theft was reported on February 3, 2020, to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office. The owner of the equipment told the deputy who responded that he believed a former employee, identified as Stalsberg, stole the tractor in retaliation for his terminating him because he had no drivers license.
The theft was posted on Facebook, the affidavit says. In April, a man reported to the sheriff’s office that he had seen the post, and was later contacted by Stalsberg offering to trade a tractor for the man’s pickup truck, which he had listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace.
The men met in a store parking lot, and then went to the home where Stalsberg was renting a room. The tractor was hidden behind tall weeds nearby, the affidavit states. The man said he recognized it as the tractor that had been reported as stolen in the Facebook post.
Law enforcement responded to the scene when alerted, and they say Stalsberg fled into the woods when he saw the deputy’s vehicle arrive. A search was conducted, but they were unable to find him that day. The tractor was released to its rightful owner after investigation.
On May 14, 2020, Stalsberg was located and booked into the Wood County Jail. He is being held on a $50,000 surety bond.
