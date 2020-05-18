Local businesses have different reactions to Gov. Abbott’s reopening announcement

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Monday afternoon Gov. Greg Abbott announced that Texas will open up for phase two of the task force plan.
This phase allows restaurants to increase capacity to 50 percent this Friday, if they choose to.
After discussion, leadership at Casa Morales has made the decision to keep their dining room closed but still offer carryout and delivery.
“We just do not have the room to operate, I think, at a fifty percent capacity, to where it would be financially beneficial to us,” said Joe Morales, with their public relations
In the winter Morales said they had to close one of their locations to make room for the interstate. With the business’ income already cut in half and then a pandemic, it’s caused strain.
“We’re staying a float, but we’ve got to open back up at full capacity within the next couple of months if we’re going to make it,” Morales said. “You know, we have food prices going up, meat prices going up. There’s just a lot happening.”
They qualified for a loan through the Paycheck Protection Program, as did another business that has been able to open their dining area.
“Anytime you have a business like this, the expenses are greater than what a lot of people understand and believe,” said Trey Allen, head brewer. “So you know, when your sales have dropped off 90 percent, there’s no way that the little bit that we were making was coming close to covering all of the bills. So the PPP loans definitely helps take some of that pressure off our owners.”
At 25 percent capacity, Angelina Brewing Company has 48 chairs and Allen said nearly a third to half of the seats have been filled.
“Monday through Thursday our sales have actually been almost pre-pandemic sales,” Allen said. “Friday and Saturday are always the biggest nights, so we need more customers coming in.”
Allen said they’ve got the room to properly space the tables to accommodate for more customers.
“Right now the tables are spaced about ten feet apart,” Allen said. “So like I said, there’s 48 chairs at the 25 percent, so that’d jump it up to double that, but there’s plenty of room for more, more in here by all means.”
In addition to the increase in restaurant service, Gov. Abbott also said bars can open Friday with a 25 percent capacity limit in place.
