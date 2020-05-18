Gregg County commissioners pull $1M from reserves for COVID-19 expenses

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Gregg County commissioners on Monday voted to pull more than $1 million from the County’s cash reserves to help cover unexpected costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Obviously, we didn’t budget for any of the costs and expenses that we’re dealing with right now with this pandemic, and so we’ve gone back and started pulling all the expenses that we’ve had that we’ve already started funding in our normal budget, and it’s fairly excessive,” said Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt.
The total amount pulled from the reserves is $1,023,064. That money will be used to pay for expenses including, overtime for COVID-19 trackers and to fund a temporary Pandemic/Bio-Terrorism position at the Gregg County Health Department.
That position is being filled a former county employee who was a pandemic specialist at the Gregg County Health Department before retiring. Stoudt tells us the county asked her to come back to help during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Right now, we’re all dealing with things we’ve never dealt with before. The maintaining and the trackers servicing that the health department is providing, keeping track of the numbers and the nursing homes. We’ve all learned that this is a pretty complicated subject that we’re all dealing with right now, and it’s got a lot of tentacles out everywhere so she’s been very helpful," Stoudt said.
On Monday afternoon, Gregg County reported 182 confirmed cases of COVOID-19 with four deaths and 54 recoveries. A total of 1,736 COVID-19 tests have been administered. Results are pending for 124 of them.
Stoudt tells us the County has a long list of projected expenses from protective gear to personnel, but adds they may not need to use all the funds pulled from the reserves.
“In the event that we don’t need it, we’ll just put it right back into the general fund. Right now, we haven’t been funded from any of the sources that are coming from the federal government and the state," he said. "We’ve been told about what the number is, and that number is pretty consistent with what we transferred today. So, in the event that we don’t use it, we’ll just put it back in the reserve. We’ll just be prepared.”
Stoudt said the County is working through the paperwork for FEMA grants and additional federal funds made available to Texas.
“We’ll be getting funding from that as well, so I think that we’ll be just fine,” he said. “In fact, I think that we’ll be putting money back into the reserves from the money we pulled out today.”
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.