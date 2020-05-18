East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… Clear skies and warm temperatures for the rest of the day today and tonight. Fairly low humidity values as well. As we head into the middle to late week, we are looking for a few showers and/or thundershowers to occur beginning as early as tomorrow. A few more will be possible on Wednesday as well. Slightly better chances on Thursday and Friday. Just a few on Saturday, then a better chance for showers/thundershowers on Sunday and Monday of next week as we begin to see moisture building into East Texas. Temperatures should remain fairly warm through the period with lows in the mid-60s to the lower 70s. Highs should be in the middle to upper 80s through Sunday, then cooling off just a bit on Monday with a cold front approaching our area.