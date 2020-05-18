ETN: Wood County judge gives her thoughts on Gov. Abbott’s announcement

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Wood County Judge Lucy Hebron said she thinks that a lot of the business owners in her county will be thrilled at the list of Texas businesses that will be allowed to re-open soon.
Hebron visited with East Texas Now host Kayla Lyons after Gov. Greg Abbott’s press conference Monday afternoon.
In the press conference, Abbott announced Phase 2 of his plan to re-open Texas’ economy. His announcement called for the re-opening of personal services businesses, childcare firms, bars. It also allows for some professional sports to start their seasons and for restaurants in areas without COVID-19 spikes to open up to 50 percent of their capacity.
Hebron said many of the business owners in Wood County suffered tremendous losses because they were forced to shut down. She added that these business owners will be excited to know that they will again have the ability to make a living and support their families.
With only 18 confirmed COVID-19 cases, Wood County has one of the lowest totals in East Texas. Hebron reiterated what Abbott said, saying that we can expect to see more coronavirus cases as more people are tested.
Hebron said Wood County has hosted two mobile COVID-19 testing sites in the last few weeks and those sites didn’t find a single new case.
Giving one last thought, Wood said, “Be a good neighbor. Be a good Texan. We cannot legislate people doing the right thing. You Texans are strong. You’re resilient. You’re creative. We can get through this and come out stronger on the other side.”
