COVID-19 testing underway in Smith County jails

At around 6 a.m., members of the Texas Department of Emergency Management arrived at the Smith County North Jail (Low-Risk Facility) to begin testing, according to PIO Larry Christian. The testing will be conducted on every detention officer and inmate within the facility and will, most likely, continue until Tuesday. Christian also said testing will begin at the Central Jail on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, for all detention officers and inmates and is expected to last into Thursday.