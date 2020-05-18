COVID-19 testing underway in Smith County jails

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Testing is underway Monday for coronavirus among staff and inmates of the North Jail.
At around 6 a.m., members of the Texas Department of Emergency Management arrived at the Smith County North Jail (Low-Risk Facility) to begin testing, according to PIO Larry Christian. The testing will be conducted on every detention officer and inmate within the facility and will, most likely, continue until Tuesday. Christian also said testing will begin at the Central Jail on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, for all detention officers and inmates and is expected to last into Thursday.
As of today, the Smith County North Jail Facility has 10 inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19, as well as 19 detention officers.
Christian added that one detention officer from the Central Jail tested positive for the virus. This officer was removed from the Central Jail prior to being tested due to known risk factors. Testing at the central jail will be held Wednesday and Thursday.
One inmate in the north jail refused to be tested and is being quarantined, KLTV is told.
One inmate has died but officials cannot say, due to a Texas Rangers investigation, what his cause of death was at this time.
