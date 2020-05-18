Caldwell Zoo reopens with new safety precautions in place

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - If you’ve been missing the wildlife at Caldwell Zoo, today will be a good day for you.
Beginning May 18, Caldwell Zoo is open for visitors. They encourage guests to “get outdoors, breathe some fresh air, stretch our legs and celebrate nature” ... but with some new safety precautions.
They say new measures have been put into place to make sure that a visit to the zoo is super fun and healthy, too.
Modifications listed on the Caldwell Zoo website are as follows:
- All visitors (including Members) must reserve a time slot for their visit in order to allow for physical distancing inside the zoo. Visit the website for reservation information.
- Time slots are valid for 30- minute entry times on a specific date, so please plan to arrive during your designated time to avoid overcrowding the front entrance of the zoo.
- All foot traffic within the zoo will be one-way
- There will be a separate Entry and Exit.
- The Main Entry remains the same.
- The Exit will feed into the Main Parking lot, near the regular entrance.
- Reentry will not be allowed after exiting
- The Chakula Café will be open, but with no inside seating. Guests can purchase refreshments and use our considerable outdoor dining space.
- The ability to use cash is limited.
- Please be prepared to pay for anything on campus with a valid credit or debit card. VISA, MasterCard and Discover are accepted.
- Certain parts of the zoo are temporarily closed
- Bathroom facilities are open and will be cleaned regularly
Zoo members will have two months added on to their current membership, since they were unable to visit during quarantine, the zoo also says.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.