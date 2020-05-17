Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We are waking up to cloudy skies and a few showers across our area. Rain will steadily move off to the south east as a cold front passes through our area. Norther and central counties should be clear from the wet weather by about noon and southern counties should be clear by mid afternoon. Cloud cover will break up late in the day, bringing out a bit of sunshine which will help temperatures warm to the low 80s. Overnight we will be clear and dry with lows near 60 degrees. Tomorrow and Tuesday expect mostly sunny skies and low to mid 80s. Wednesday on through Friday above average temperatures are expected with partly sunny skies. For the start of next weekend, be prepared for blue skies and upper 80s.