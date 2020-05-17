Smith County DPS: Injuries reported in 2-vehicle wreck near Hwy 31, FM 757 intersection

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency personnel have responded to a two-vehicle wreck that occurred in Smith County near the intersection of State Highway 31 and FM 757 Sunday afternoon.
A spokeswoman for the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Smith County Communications Division said that injuries have been reported in connection with the crash. A DPS trooper is at the scene.
No further information is available at this time.
Motorists traveling in that part of should expect delays and exercise caution.
