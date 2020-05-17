Panola County judge reports 13 new COVID-19 deaths; bringing county total to 20

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Panola County’s judge reported 13 new COVID-19-related deaths Sunday morning, bringing the county’s total to 20. Judge Lee Ann Jones also said there is one new COVID-19 case, and 38 recoveries.
Jones broke the numbers down for KLTV News. She said of the 176 total cases in the county, 67 are from the Briarcliff Skilled Nursing Center, and 32 are from Panola Nursing and Rehab. Fifteen of the county’s COVID-19 cases are from Tyson Foods, two are from UT Health, and the remaining 60 cases are from the general public.
A total of 38 people have recovered from the COVID-19 virus, Jones said. That total includes 30 people at Briarcliff Skilled Nursing Center, 10 at Tyson Foods, and eight individuals from the general public.
