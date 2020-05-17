National Weather Service finds evidence of EF-0, EF-1 tornadoes in Saturday’s storms in Henderson County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -On Sunday, a National Weather Service survey team investigated the damage in East Texas left behind by severe weather on Saturday.
Their survey team has found EF-1 damage on the west side of Malakoff, the NWS said. Maximum winds were 100 mph. They will have more information on path length and width later on Sunday, they said, but confirmed it was not a very wide tornado. The team then went to Mabank.
For the second survey, EF-0 damage was found just northeast of Mabank, according to the NWS. It was a brief touchdown along the Kaufman/Van Zandt County line with estimated 85 mph winds. Path length and width information will be available later on Sunday from the National Weather Service.
Brad Boyd, the chief of the Malakoff Volunteer Fire Department, said Sunday morning that most of the damage was to the propane business that got leveled and the nursing home. Otherwise, most of the damage was caused by trees or limbs falling on homes and power lines.
No one was hurt in Malakoff, Boyd said. Thankfully, the employees at the propane business had just gone home for the day, he said.
