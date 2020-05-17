Multiple firefighters battle blaze at Smith County RV park

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Several fire crews from Smith County battled an early morning RV fire.
Firefighters were called to the Serenity RV and Mobile Home Park in the 11000 of FM-14 around 2:15 a.m., where they found an RV engulfed in flames, according to fire officials.
Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire with no injuries reported.
The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.
Right now, the Smith County Fire Marshal’s office is leading the investigation.
Red Springs, Lindale, and Dixie Fire Departments all responded to the scene.
