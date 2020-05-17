Bullard police confirm 1 person died after multiple-vehicle wreck on US 69

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A spokesperson for the Bullard Police Department confirmed Sunday afternoon that one of the people involved in a multiple-vehicle wreck on U.S. Highway 69 in Bullard on Friday has died.
At least two vehicles were involved in the wreck, which occurred near one of Bullard’s restaurants.
Bullard police told KLTV News on Friday that two juveniles were airlifted to a Tyler hospital after the wreck.
No further information is available at this time.
Check back with KLTV News. This story will be updated as we obtain new information.
