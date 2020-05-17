Bullard ISD announces student’s death

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Bullard ISD community is mourning the loss of one of it’s students.
The district announced on Saturday that Emma Sikes died. The letter from the district’s superintendent said Sikes was a sophomore at the high school and was an active member of band and FFA.
A facebook page was created to raise money for Sikes’ medical and funeral expenses. The page indicates she dies after being involved in a car accident.
According to Bullard High School’s Band Director, Gary Jordan, the wreck happened Friday at the intersection of Highway 69 and County Road 3801, in Bullard.
Jordan said Sikes was always aiming to improve in school and in band.
“She always came to me at rehearsal, all the time, and wanted more to do. She was always trying to improve and get better, she always wanted a challenge and to move up in the section,” said Jordan. “She’s just a sweet, beautiful, talented, young lady. A great academic student and well liked by all the students. Just a big part of our band program.”
Funeral service details have not been confirmed yet.
According to Bullard Police, the other juvenile involved in the crash is expected to make a full recovery.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.