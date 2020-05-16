Storm destroys Malakoff propane business, damages nearby nursing home

MALAKOFF, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency personnel in the Malakoff area are responding to a scene where the building for a propane business along State Highway 31 was destroyed and a nearby nursing home was damaged after a storm system blew through the area Saturday afternoon.
Henderson County Fire Marshal Shane Renberg confirmed that the building for 3 M Propane on West Royall Boulevard (State Highway 31) was destroyed. Cedar Lake Nursing Home and Rehabilitation suffered damage to its roof.
A post on the Cedar Lake Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center Facebook page stated that there was “lots of damage to the rehab building and lots of roof damage but residents and staff are safe.”
“It is a miracle,” the post stated.
An earlier Facebook post stated that everyone at the nursing home is safe, and the main building is secure. The post stated that the damage was done to the rehabilitation part of the facility.
KLTV meteorologists Cody Gottschalk and Makayla Lucero said there was no clear evidence of rotation on radar over the past hour and a half, and the National Weather Service didn’t issue any tornado or severe thunderstorm warnings for that part of Henderson County during that period Saturday.
The NWS office in the Dallas-Fort Worth area said they may send out a team Sunday to assess the damage in Malakoff.
