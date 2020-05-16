Smith County inmate dies

From the Smith County Sheriff’s Office
TYLER, Texas - On November 7, 2019, Raul Rodriguez - 61, was booked into the Smith County Jail for a felony Driving While Intoxicated. He received a 30-year sentence on March 24, 2020 and was awaiting transfer to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division.
On May 10, 2020, Rodriguez was taken by ambulance to Christus Mother Frances Hospital and subsequently transferred to the Intensive Care Unit. This morning, at 1:23 a.m., Raul Rodriguez passed away from an undisclosed medical issue.
Per Smith County Sheriff’s Office protocol, the Texas Rangers were notified to conduct an in-custody death investigation.
