Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Evening, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Cloudy skies and showers will stick around for the rest of the day today. Expect brief periods of heavy rainfall and occasionally gusty winds. Temperatures are well below average today in the mid-70s. Rain will become more spotty in nature during the overnight hours but will persist. Tomorrow morning showers will continue to move through East Texas. By the afternoon skies will start to clear out and a few spots might even see some sunshine. Clear skies and low 80s return for the start of next week. Temperatures will make it to the mid to upper 80s by Friday and plenty of sunshine expected.