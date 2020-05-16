Mark in History: Ebenezer United Methodist Church in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The city of Marshall has quite a history of its own. On the west side of town is a church which has been serving the community since 1867.
Ebenezer United Methodist Church has a traditionally black congregation. They have contributed at least three bishops to Methodism: Willis J. King, JB Scott and E.W. Kelly. This building has been here since 1958. The sanctuary is in the right wing and joined to an administration wing with an entrance marked by a bell tower and cross.
The building received a historic landmark 53 years ago in 1967.
If you want to check out this historic church, it’s located at 908 Whetstone Avenue in Marshall.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.