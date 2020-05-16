Investigation underway after home destroyed overnight by fire

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) -Fire investigators are trying to figure out what sparked an early morning fire at a home in Longview.
Firefighters were dispatched to a report of a structure fire at the 700 block of Hilltop Drive at 4 a.m. this morning.
When fire crews arrived on scene, they saw large amounts of smoke coming from the single story home.
After the flames were extinguished, fire crews stayed on scene to monitor for hotspots.
Right now, it remains unclear if anyone was inside at the time or if there are any injuries.
Both Glenn Johnson and Christian Garcia live across the street from where the house fire happened.
Johnson and Garcia say they woke up after hearing a loud boom.
“I heard a boom. I said what’s going on . I thought that we lost electricity, I mean a power outage. We came outside and looked and it was lit like a Christmas tree outside. Trucks were everywhere. I said what is going on and made me wonder and found out it was the house next door on fire,” explains Johnson.
“We heard like a bunch of popping and stuff like blowing up like little electrical surges. My dad came in my room and he’s like hey do you know the house in front of us is on fire? We got up and we saw big flames,” says Garcia.
The Longview Fire Department’s Fire Marshal is leading the investigation into what caused the fire.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.