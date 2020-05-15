Webxtra - Weather causing delays for new SFA basketball Facility

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -Work continues to move along on the new $26 million Loddie Naymola Basketball Performance Center but has hit some delays.
According to SFA Athletic Director Ryan Ivey work has continued through the COVID-19 pandemic but weather has caused issues for the facility that is being built next to the front of the William R. Johnson Colliseum.
“We have had several rain days,” Ivey said. “Down in that hole creates a lot of mud and a lot of muck for us. It has been a little difficult to be down in the hole through some weather issues.”
Drivers in the area can see some noticeable change from the end of the basketball season. Crews are starting to build the exterior walls.
Because of the delay the facility is not expected to be completed until March of 2021.
The SFA Board of Regent approved the facility in 2018 and broke ground last summer. It will be used by both the men’s and women’s basketball programs.
“This Basketball Performance Center is a game changer for the student athletes and our program”, said men’s basketball head coach Kyle Keller. “To become self-contained in our own facility and have the opportunity to practice at the proper times will really enhance the program overall. We will benefit immediately within our current roster and in the future from a competitive recruiting standpoint. This will be a state-of-the-art facility, and we are so grateful for the commitment our administration and Board of Regents continue to make to athletics at SFA, which is another reason why Stephen F. Austin is so special."
”The addition of the new basketball performance center will certainly enhance the overall student-athlete experience at SFA", said women’s head basketball coach Mark Kellogg. “The new space will provide our players with access to the locker room, lounge area, film room, weight room and the practice court all under one roof. We are appreciative of the continual support of our donors and we look forward to the new basketball performance center and the positive impact it will have on our basketball program.”
