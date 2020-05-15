Trinity PD asks for help finding missing child with history of seizures

TRINITY, Texas (KTRE) - The Trinity Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing girl.
Shortly before midnight Friday, officials put an alert out for Kaitlyn Thompson, 13.
She is described as being 5 feet tall and 110 pounds. Police added she has long brown hair, blue eyes, and a scar on her right knee.
According to police, she has a history of seizures.
She was last seen wearing: “pink hoodie, white shorts, and checkered van shoes.”
Officials said it is possible she is in the Lake L area with a 19-year-old male with a nickname, “JoJo.”
If you have any information on where Kaitlyn may be, contact police immediately.
