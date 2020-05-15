Some items at grocery stores increase in price due to COVID-19

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As production in processing plants decreases due to COVID-19, there’s a chance you’re might be paying more at the grocery store.
“I have never seen anything like this. The cost of these items are just astronomical, it’s harder to deal with, harder to look at…here’s what the price has to be and knowing that you’re still losing money on the side. It’s really, really difficult,” Brookshire’s chief merchant, Jerry LeClair said.
LeClair says the supply chain for proteins has been stressed.
“The demands, we did get some cuts on product but we were able to stay pretty good in stock levels but obviously we want to be better," he said.
LeClair says consumers will see signs limiting chicken, pork, red meat, and ground beef products.
“Very unfortunate for us and for the customer, we’ve seen unprecedented cost increases through COVID over the last 14 days, it’s really gone up," he said.
Kerri Camp, UT Tyler marketing professor says the interruption from suppliers is temporary.
“We’re not going to run out of protein products. The supply chain is already catching up and the stores you can still find all of those items within the store, maybe the particular cut of meat that you were looking for might not be available,” she said.
LeClair says he believes the market will bounce back in the coming weeks.
