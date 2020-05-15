Roadside produce could fill gap in possible food shortage

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - Economically speaking, there could be far-reaching effects from the pandemic and shutdown in East Texas to many aspects of our daily lives.
One of those could be food.
Along well-traveled East Texas roadways, we see produce stands in business, and they are already seeing good volume.
“There hasn’t been a lot of hands touching this produce and we do practice the 6-foot safe distance, and the produce is fresh, all-natural,” says Tim Morrison of Morrison’s Quality Produce, who has a stand on Highway 80 in Gladewater.
Typical reaction when customers arrive looking for something specific.
"They're looking for green tomatoes, fresh green tomatoes, and the squash too. Watermelon," sales produce vendor Krystal Radway.
The pandemic could possibly cause a food shortage, and customers are beginning to turn to the roadside instead of the supermarkets.
"Supermarkets are getting a little skimpy, and they're doing a lot of price gouging on the stuff," said one shopper.
And for Morrison, it's not just a business.
He wants to help those who don't have a lot of money to spend.
"My baskets are normally 6 dollars. I went down to 5 dollars to help. And if you don't have any money, you come see me here at Morrison quality. Nobody leaves here unsatisfied," Tim says.
The roadside produce stands get most of their produce from local growers and a small percentage comes from out of state.
