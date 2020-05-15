Kilgore soon to be home to three new businesses

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Kilgore is seeing some economic growth despite the current downturn caused by the COVID-19 shutdown.
KLTV’s Arthur Clayborn spoke with Mayor Ronnie Spradlin III and Kilgore City Manager Josh Selleck about the new businesses coming to town and bringing new jobs with them.
Daquiri Express, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and Dairy Queen are coming to Kilgore, according to Spradlin.
Popeyes will be in the building that was once Jack-in-the-Box and the Daquiri Express is under construction, though the Diary Queen project has been delayed.
“They’re waiting on a new architectural design,” Spradlin said. “I think we’ll be the first ones in the state of Texas to have the new look.”
Spradlin said the the trio of new businesses is expected to bring several dozen new jobs to Kilgore.
“We’re really excited because you know Haliburton just left. A lot of oil field jobs are drying up and it couldn’t come at a better time for us to have some new jobs available,” Spradlin said.
Haliburton, an oilfield services company, arrived in East Texas during the 1930s oil boom. Last month, the company announced the end of its Kilgore operations and said in a statement it was moving those operations out of Texas.
Halliburton declined to provide the number of jobs affected, but in April a Texas Workforce Commission notice showed 233 jobs lost through layoffs.
“We’re hoping that this downturn in the oil field will be a temporary one, which you never know, and a lot of companies have become faster and faster at responding to downturns," Spradlin said. “Instead of waiting weeks or months until they do layoffs, they’re really jumping the gun and doing them immediately instead of waiting and bleeding out money.”
And the growth is expected to continue with more commercial real estate for sale.
“We still have places and we have some companies I can’t talk about that are nosing around and are still interested in coming here. So, we hopefully have a couple more announcements coming before the year end,” Spradlin said. “Anything that adds to our sales tax base is a good thing for the town.”
Kilgore City Manager Josh Selleck said the additions also mean more options for Kilgore residents.
“But from a bigger perspective it means that what the city has been doing for the last 10 or 12 years to try to improve its image and its attractiveness is working,” Selleck said. “We know that we look better, but it’s nice to see other people recognizing all of the hard work that our city council and our residents have put in.”
Selleck also credits the City’s business-friendly development process and the city council’s focus on investment.
“We make it quick. We try to make it as easy as possible while following the rules,” he said. “Our city council is invested in the right things. Even though we have a pretty volatile economy here with oil and gas being here, they’ve diversified."
Selleck tells us another key to attracting new businesses are new amenities and upgrades to old ones.
“Splash pad, skate park, redone our swimming pool, new trails, park improvements. It’s just a constant investment back into Kilgore and it’s made it a great place to be," he said. “I think people are starting to recognize that we’re an industrial hub for the region. We have 15,000 more people coming to town each day for work that what live here. It’s a great place to be. It’s an exciting time for Kilgore."
Kilgore will also see a change with a business currently operating in the city. Retail store Burkes Outlet is moving to a space four times the size of its current location and adding furniture to its inventory, according to Spradlin.
