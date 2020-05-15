Friday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Good Evening, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We are expecting a few spotty showers this afternoon and possibly even an isolated thundershower. If you don’t see the rain, you will see mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures today will top off in the mid to upper 80s. Overnight lows will be in the low 70. Tomorrow, showers will move in early and will stick around all day long. There could be a few rumbles of thunder and a strong wind gust here and there but the main threat will be heavy rainfall. Rain totals over the weekend could be as high as three inches in some spots. Be sure you are staying weather alert over the next few days. The rain should start to dry up by Sunday afternoon and some spots might even see some sunshine. This next coming week will be sunny and warm. Low 80s are expected Monday through Wednesday with partly sunny skies. Thursday and Friday will be similar but even warmer.