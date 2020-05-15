Former MLB pitcher Pat Mahomes Sr. weighs in on state of league

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - MLB baseball hopes to be up and running in the first week of July, while still finding ways to battle COVID-19.
Money could be a stumbling block for the players union, as a 50-50 revenue split between the owners and players is having a hard time getting traction. Former MLB pitcher Pat Mahomes Sr. weighs in.
“As far as them playing I think, they’ll be ok, I can understand what the guys are saying,” Mahomes said. “I also know that baseball has one of the strongest unions, gonna be pretty hard for them to go with a 50-50 share or cut or whatever after they’ve already negotiated something else to bargain on it, that’s gonna be the sticking point with that but as far as them playing I think they’ll be fine.”
And as far as fans not being at games, been there done that.
“Well I played high school baseball in Texas everybody knows this is a football state, so we’ve had several games there weren’t to many fans, at the major league level I think it would be pretty tough.”
