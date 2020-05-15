Federal Bureau of Investigation announces safe recovery of 14-year old

Law enforcement in Van Zandt County have issued an Amber Alert for Willow Sirmans, 14, and suspect Austen Walker, 21. (Source: Texas Dept. of Public Safety)
May 15, 2020

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - From the Federal Bureau of Investigation:

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Louisville Field Office, announces the safe recovery of 14-year old Willow Sirmans and the arrest of Austen Walker, age 21, on a federal charge of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution (UFAP). FBI Dallas obtained a federal UFAP arrest warrant based upon a state of Texas arrest warrant charging Walker with kidnapping.

The state of Texas, Van Zandt County arrest warrant alleges that on or about May 12, 2020, Walker kidnapped Sirmans from Grand Saline, Texas and fled to Kentucky. Tonight, Louisville Field Office FBI Special Agents, working with the Kentucky State Police and the Elizabethtown Police Department, arrested Walker without incident at approximately 10:00 p.m. in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.

The public is reminded that this release is not evidence that the individual discussed committed the crime charged. All defendants are presumed innocent until the government meets its burden in court of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

