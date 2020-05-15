Deputy Chris Dickerson’s name added to Fallen Peace Officers monument in Carthage

Sheriff's Deputy Chris Dickerson can be seen at a previous Fallen Officers' Memorial Service on the lawn of the Panola County Courthouse. (Source: Deputy Chris Dickerson's family)
By Blake Holland | May 15, 2020 at 12:13 PM CDT - Updated May 15 at 12:35 PM

CARTHAGE, TEXAS (KLTV) - A Panola County Sheriff’s Deputy killed in the line of duty last year was honored at the Fallen Peace Officers of Panola County Memorial in Carthage on Friday morning.

Deputy Sheriff Chris Dickerson’s name was added to a monument on the lawn of the Panola County Courthouse during the memorial service.

“Each name on this monument that we unveil again today represents a hero,” Sheriff Kevin Lake said. “It represents a hero that served and sacrificed for a purpose far greater than themselves.”

Dickerson was gunned down while conducting a traffic stop along FM 10 near Gary on Tuesday, Dec. 31.

“Deputy Sheriff Chris Dickerson was always on the frontlines," Lake said. "He’d choose to be the first man in and the last man out.”

Dickerson’s widow, Krista, also spoke at the service and thanked the sheriff’s office and community for their prayers and support.

