Winnsboro man in jail accused of stabbing murder inside auto repair shop

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man is in jail today, accused of a stabbing death.
According to Winnsboro Police Chief Andy Chester, shortly after 11 a.m. on May 13, Winnsboro police officers responded to a call at Bob’s Auto Repair on East Carnegie, where a man had been stabbed with a knife.
When police arrived, they found a 54-year-old man inside the shop area, with multiple stab wounds to his upper body. Officers located a 70-year-old white male in the parking lot and detained him, and determined that the 70 year old, identified as Billy Dwaine Cotton of Winnsboro, was the suspect with the knife.
Steven Wayne Lancaster, a 54-year-old employee of Bob’s Auto Repair, was transported to CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances in Winnsboro and then flown to Tyler. Lancaster was pronounced dead shortly after 3:00pm.
Cotton was placed under arrest for murder and transported to Wood County jail. Bond was set at $50,000. The investigation is ongoing.
