WATCH: More Carthage nursing home residents celebrated after recovering from COVID-19

VIDEO: More Carthage nursing home residents celebrated after recovering from COVID-19
By Blake Holland | May 14, 2020 at 11:19 AM CDT - Updated May 14 at 12:22 PM

CARTHAGE, TEXAS (KLTV) - A Carthage nursing home hit hard by COVID-19 is celebrating the recovery of five more residents.

On Wednesday, May 13, Briarcliff Skilled Nursing Center posted a video on its Facebook page showing five more residents being moved from the facility’s COVID-19 wing to the recovery wing. A similar video was posted on Friday, May 8, showing five other residents who had recovered from the virus.

The center’s Facebook post reads, “The CELEBRATIONS continue! We recognized 5 more recoveries today at Briarcliff! True warriors who fought Covid & won!! Congratulations to these fighters & to the staff who have helped make this moment possible!! #RECOVERED #BRIARCLIFFSTRONG

Posted by Briarcliff Skilled Nursing Facility on Wednesday, May 13, 2020

According to the nursing home’s website, 12 residents and 8 employees have now recovered from the virus. Another 29 residents and 13 employees have cases considered “active,” while five residents and one employee have died.

