WATCH: 20/20 co-anchor Amy Robach previews ‘Down Payment on Death’

Friday’s episode “features the strange Dalia Dippolito case, revealing what happens when reality TV and hidden cameras converge with a real-life murder-for-hire plot. Dippolito, currently in prison for solicitation of murder, became the buzz of Southern Florida after authorities secretly recorded her trying to hire a hitman to kill her husband. With cameras from police and the TV show COPS rolling, police staged a murder scene and made it look like Dippolito’s plot worked. Cameras caught every second, from her reaction to what she believed was her husband’s murder to police busting her with their undercover recordings, and made Dippolito an internet sensation. The two-hour “20/20” details Dippolito’s appeal attempts and why, despite what many thought was a slam dunk case due to the evidence recorded by police, she went to trial three times. The program includes a new interview with Brian Claypool, Dippolito’s current attorney who reveals what her life is like as a mother in prison, how she isn’t giving up hope despite the U.S. Supreme Court’s refusal to hear her recent appeal and the role her family plays in helping raise her son. “20/20” also reports on how Mike Dippolito, Dippolito’s ex-husband, has since found happiness. “20/20” features new interviews with Widy Jean, the undercover officer who posed as a hitman to catch Dippolito and Jillian Jalali from the popular true crime podcast Court Junkie, as well as the first interview Dippolito gave in 2015 to “20/20” co-anchor Amy Robach.”