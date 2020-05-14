U.S. Air Force B-1 Bomber to fly over Amarillo Friday morning

By Vanessa Garcia | May 14, 2020 at 10:03 AM CDT - Updated May 14 at 1:05 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The U.S. Air Force is flying over Amarillo Friday morning.

In response to COVID-19, the U.S Air Force’s American Resolve Salute is passing through Amarillo, Lubbock, Midland, Odessa and Abilene tomorrow.

At 11:21 a.m., the 337th Test and Evaluation Squadron will fly a B-1 Bomber over Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center.

At 11:22 a.m., the Bomber will fly over Northwest Texas Healthcare System.

The Bomber will then head towards Lubbock and make the rest of it’s rounds in Texas before landing at it’s assigned station in Abilene, the Dyess Air Force Base.

The Amarillo VA Health Care System is asking viewers to follow CDC recommended social distance guidelines and to not gather in public groups to watch the flyovers.

The U.S. Air Force’s American Resolve Salute to those at the forefront of the COVID-19 response is coming to Amarillo...

Posted by Amarillo VA Health Care System on Friday, May 8, 2020

