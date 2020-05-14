Thursday’s Weather: More scattered showers today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Partly to mostly cloudy, warm and breezy again today. Temperatures are starting out in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees and some showers and thunderstorms are moving to the northwest through the DFW metro. These look to weaken considerably and most likely fall apart before reaching East Texas. The best chances for rain today will be during the afternoon with a few more scattered showers developing, however, just like the last few days, not everyone will see the rain today. More of the same tomorrow with temperatures reaching the mid 80s both today and tomorrow afternoon. Clouds increase this weekend with a much more likely chance for rain and more widespread rain at that. Most of East Texas will see a good, soaking rain from late Saturday through Sunday with most rain ending before daybreak Monday. Skies clear by Monday afternoon with more sunshine through the middle of next week.