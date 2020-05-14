Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! It is shaping up to be another beautiful but warm day today. Expect to see plenty of sunshine peeking through our partly to mostly cloudy skies as highs warm into the middle 80s this afternoon. Southerly winds will be breezy today as well at 10-15 miles per hour as they continue to feed gulf moisture into our area. Scattered showers and isolated thundershowers will be possible once again today thanks to an ample supply of tropical moisture and surface heating. Tomorrow’s forecast will be very similar to what we will see today, with muggy mornings near 70 degrees, afternoon highs in the middle 80s, and pop up showers from the late morning through the early evening. Overnight Friday into early Saturday a few strong to severe storms will be possible in East Texas and could develop some damaging winds as well as quarter size hail. Severe threats end late Saturday morning before more showers and isolated thunderstorms redevelop during the afternoon hours. Widespread severe weather is not likely, but an isolated strong to severe storm will be possible with this redevelopment as well. More showers and storms possible on Sunday before skies try to dry out by late Sunday evening. By the time Sunday night rolls around, East Texas could see anywhere from 1.50-3.50 inches of rainfall from these weekend storms. Thankfully the first half of next week has begun to trend much drier, with only a few isolated showers possible in Deep East Texas on Monday before pretty much drying up for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday of next week.