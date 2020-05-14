Tattoo shops push for reopening

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Tattoo shops across Texas are pushing to be allowed to reopen, and argue they should have with hair salons and nail salons.
Many believe it comes down to a lack of knowledge about the shops.
“If people that weren’t familiar with tattoo shops only knew how clean a tattoo shop was, especially in Wichita Fall,” Rusty Biscamp, owner of Rusty’s Needles Tattoo said.
Biscamp says he would eat off his shop’s floor because it’s so clean, but stereotypes in the public conscience make some believe otherwise.
“We’re not sleazy, we’re not dirty, that’s been a stereotype for many years, but with technology improving our ways, we surpassed or try to surpass that stereotype,” Human Canvas Tattoo Studio owner Johnny Stone said.
At places like Human Canvas Tattoo Studio, they moved away from old needle systems and use disposable needle and pen systems instead.
“We provide the sterility from the onset, that’s how we were trained,” Stone said.
Both Biscamp and Stone are hoping for good news from Austin where many have been protesting and hoping to educate Gov. Greg Abbott.
“I would assume that Governor Abbott doesn’t have many if any tattoos, so he’s not familiar with the processes and the procedures we do to make sure our customers are safe,” Biscamp said.
So that they can start working again, as prepaid tattoos are the only thing keeping Biscamp’s store open.
“If that wasn’t the case I’d already be finished, I already would have shut my doors because I have to worry about my home bills, my family and food here,” he said.
There is no word yet on when they will be allowed to reopen, but some hope it will be next Monday with the next wave of reopenings.
