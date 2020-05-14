Officials report “significant damage” after home in Smith County goes up in flames

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Multiple departments responded to a house on fire in South Tyler early Thursday morning.
According to officials with Smith County ESD2, the fire started around 4:30 a.m. on CR 136.
We’re told two people inside the home were able to safely escape.
Officials told our reporter at the scene the fire caused significant damage to the inside of the house and the back porch.
No word on what caused the fire. Smith County ESD2, Flint, Bullard and Noonday all responded to the call.
The Smith County Fire Marshal will lead the investigation.
