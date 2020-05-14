Longview police arrest man accused of cutting man’s neck

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police said they have arrested a man after he allegedly cut another man’s neck with a knife.
According to Longview police, at 8:38 am Thursday, officers were dispatched to the area of 1400 blockk of N. Ninth St. in reference to a cutting that had just occurred. Upon arrival, officers found a victim with cuts from a knife to his neck and other injuries to his facial area that were consistent with being struck by a blunt object.
The suspect was identified as 38-year-old Shawn Lindley of Longview. Longview Police Detectives were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Lindley. He was arrested and booked into the Gregg County Jail and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
Police said if you have any information on this matter, you are encouraged to contact Longview Police at 903-237-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.
