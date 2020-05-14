Longview man arrested after 2-year-old shot at park

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police have arrested a man following the investigation of a shooting at a park which injured a two-year-old child.
Tracy Dwayne Garrett, 25, of Longview, is charged with aggravated assault.
According to Longview police, several people were gathered at Broughton Park to watch a fight. During the fight, a gun was fired. As people were leaving, Garrett was seen firing a gun toward a vehicle leaving the scene. A bullet struck a two-year-old who was riding in the back seat.
