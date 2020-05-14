Lakeport police seek driver, passenger who fled on foot after chase involving stolen truck

LAKEPORT, Texas (KLTV) - Lakeport police are still looking for two people who fled on foot after a police chase that ended in a Longview park.
The chase happened on Tuesday after Lakeport police received a tip about a truck that had been reported stolen in Longview. Officers located the truck and tried to pull it over, but the driver refused to stop, according to the Lakeport Police Department.
The driver of the stolen truck led police to Longview on Highway 149, and police tells us he reached speeds of up to 90 miles per hour. The chase ended at Bennie Jackson Park in the 2200 block of Neal Street in Longview.
That’s where police say the driver and one of the passengers fled on foot. A second passenger was taken into custody by police but later released.
There were two passengers inside the truck during the chase, according to the Lakeport Police Department.
The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office also was involved in the chase and the Longview Police Department aided with a K9 unit.
