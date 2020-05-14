East Texas hospital to use remdesivir to treat some COVID-19 patients

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - An East Texas hospital will soon begin treating some COVID-19 patients with a drug that has shown significant progress in speeding recovery, but is very limited in supply.
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler will be one of 15 Texas hospitals to receive a shipment of remdesivir from the Texas Department of State Health Services. The antiviral medication has shown promise in early trials in speeding up recovery time among patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
“It’s a very scarce resource, and we’re happy to offer it to our patients,” said Dr. Mark Anderson, Chief Medical Officer for CHRISTUS.
Anderson said the hospital will receive one case of the medication, which contains 40 individual vials. Patients treated with the drug often require treatment over the course of five to 10 days, limiting the number of patients who can be treated.
“We’re going to try to give it to the patients that need it the most," Anderson said. " But again it’s a scarce resource. We’re trying to look through those patients at this time to determine who would best benefit from it based on the clinical trials and the information that we have so far.”
The drug works by fooling the virus, according to Anderson. The medication is metabolized into the body into a compound that the virus then uses as a building block in its genetic material. Once it becomes a part of the virus’ genetic material, it then stops the ability to reproduce and grow, therefore slowing the spread of the virus and its attack on the body.
Anderson said CHRISTUS has also used hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 patients.
“I have to be a little careful of HIPAA, but overall we’ve seen positive results," Anderson said. "And looking at our mortality rates in this region, they continue to remain low. Our patients have gone home and done well, including some of our most critically ill.”
Anderson said he thinks combination therapies are the future for treating the virus, including not only hydroxychloroquine and remdesivir, but other medications.
“We’re very limited in the number of strategies and tools we have in the tool box, because there aren’t really well-proven drugs that are very active against this particular virus," Dr. Anderson said. "We have great hopes for remdesivir and some of the other anti-virals and anti-inflammatory agents that are coming to the market very shortly.”
It’s unclear how soon Texas hospitals will receive more shipments of remdesivir, but some hospitals are able to receive the drug through clinical trials or through the manufacturer’s expanded access program. In total, the state received 1,200 vials that will be given to 15 different hospitals in 14 Texas communities.
Early results show the average recovery time for patients treated with the drug was 11 days compared to 15 days with the placebo.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.