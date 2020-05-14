East Texas Ag News: Cattle prices steady to slightly higher this week

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Compared to last week all weight classes of both feeder steers and heifers ended mostly steady to 2 dollars higher.
However, the lower quality classes felt market pressure and weakened from 3 to 5 dollars lower, according to the East Texas livestock report out of Crockett.
Slaughter cows and slaughter bulls ended 3 to 4 dollars lower.
The most recent strong board closing appeared to be a result of increased packer kills. But there still remains an enormous wave of fat cattle waiting to be processed on slaughter plants running about 60 percent of their capacity.
There is also the starting of delivery of wheat calves which are needing the pen space currently occupied by the backlog of market-ready fats.
