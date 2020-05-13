WEBXTRA: Longview business owner waiting on PPP loan running out of time

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The owner of a Longview tire business says he’s going out of business if he doesn’t get his loan through the Payroll Protection Plan within the next few days.
Richard Hitt, owner of A-1 Tire & Auto Center on Fairmont Street, tells us he’s been waiting for his PPP loan for six weeks. Hitt has four employees and is down to the last of his bank account.
“My father left us some money when he passed away, and I’ve used all of that in lieu of this,” Hitt said. “I’m down to nothing in my personal savings and very little here in the business account.”
Hitt runs what is considered an essential business under the restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the shutdown has had a devastating impact on his business.
He tells us he’s worried about his employees and their families if he has to close.
PPP loans are designed to provide a direct incentive for small businesses to keep employees on the payroll, according to the U.S. Small Business Association. The association will forgive loans if all employees are kept on the payroll for eight weeks and the money is used for payroll, rent, mortgage interest, or utilities.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.