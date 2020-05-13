VIDEO: Nacogdoches Memorial’s 1st COVID-19 patient goes home after 7 weeks

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - An attorney who is a member of the Nacogdoches Memorial Health System Board has tweeted a video of a COVID-19 patient who is finally getting to go home after seven weeks of medical care.
Shawn Hightower, a Nacogdoches lawyer, said in his Wednesday tweet, “So proud of @nacmem! Our first COVID patient was with us for 7 weeks. She got to go home today.”
The woman is the third patient to graduate from Nacogdoches Memorial’s Bomar Rehab program, Hightower said.
In the video, doctors, nurses, and other healthcare professionals lined a hallway at Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital. With the theme from “Rocky” playing in the back, the people in attendance clapped and cheered as the woman was wheeled out of the hospital.
