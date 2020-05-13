Veterans Administration plans Fall 2021 opening for new outpatient hospital in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas veterans will soon have a new option for outpatient services at a new facility under construction in South Tyler.
The 53,000 square-foot facility is on Centennial Parkway, a loop road that encompasses The Village at Cumberland Park in South Tyler, just off Toll 49.
"The project will expand many services already in Tyler and offer new services, such as dental, radiology, and physical therapy,” said Jeffrey Clapper, public affairs officer for the VA North Texas Health Care System. “The clinic will also have a functioning pharmacy.”
More than 100 additional employees will be needed to run the facility that is planned to open in late summer or early fall of 2021, Clapper said.
The new facility is five times larger than the current Tyler VA Primary Care Facility on South Broadway Avenue, according to the plans.
Data compiled in 2017 and released by Governor Greg Abbott’s office shows more than 26,000 veterans live in the 5 counties served by the Tyler location. Those counties are Smith, Henderson, Van Zandt, Rains and Wood.
The $10.7 million contract to build the facility was awarded in September to Johnson Development of Birmingham, Alabama by the Department of Veterans Affairs, according to a federal contract database.
