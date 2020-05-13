UT Health EMS deployed to assist in statewide COVID-19 testing

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - UT Health East Texas EMS has been deployed across the region to help assist in statewide COVID-19 testing efforts. This team helps provide a rapid response of COVID-19 testing to nursing homes across East Texas.
Two teams of three head to the frontlines to help test and eliminate the spread of COVID-19. Paulette Campbell, paramedic supervisor says, once COVID-19 started ramping up, nursing homes began calling for help.
“They wanted us to come in and if someone has us doing the patient assessments to make sure that they’re assessed the way that they should be and we also do the testing in the facility,” she said.
The team has visited two East Texas facilities and they use nasal swabs to test individuals inside nursing homes.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 40% of COVID-19 fatalities in Texas are people ages 80 and up.
“The first facility, I believe we saw 57 residents and the 2nd facility I believe it was around 50 residents and we tested employees at the 2nd facility,” Campbell said.
Teams wear full PPE suits to armor themselves from the invisible enemy and because of COVID-19. Campbell says it will change the process of the workforce.
“Our patient assessments have changed, our questioning has changed. I think a lot of that’s going to stick with us for a while,” she said.
This team is a part of the state’s rapid assessment quick response force which Gov. Greg Abbott included in the recommendations for nursing homes in his plan to reopen Texas.
There are several teams across Texas and Campbell says the team is ready if they’re called on.
