Tyler’s CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital will receive shipment of antiviral drug

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler will be among the first 15 hospitals in the state to receive shipments of remdesivir, a drug that has shown significant progress in speeding recovery from the COVID-19 virus.
“The Texas Department of State Health Services is distributing 1,200 vials of the drug remdesivir to hospitals to treat patients with COVID-19,” William Knous, a spokesman for CHRISTUS Mother Francis, said in an e-mail. “The antiviral medication, which has shown promise in early trials in speeding up the recovery time among hospitalized COVID-19 patients, has been provided by the federal government from a supply donated by Gilead, the manufacturer.”
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services sent 30 cases of remdesivir to Texas, which is enough of the antiviral medication to treat about 120 patients, Knous said. Each case contains 40 vials of the drug.
The DSHS consulted the Texas Hospital Association and the Rapid assessment Subcommittee of the Texas Task Force on Infectious Disease Preparedness and Response on how to distribute the drug.
Knous said the DSHS will be shipping the limited supply to 15 hospitals in 14 communities today. The idea is that patients in regions across the state will have access to the drug while providing additional supplies to areas that have had more COVID-19 cases.
Some hospitals can receive remdesivir through clinical trials or the manufacturer’s expanded access program. Where that is the case, the state supply will be directed to other facilities in the area.
“Medical staff at the hospital will determine how the drug will be used, though it must be prescribed in accordance with the Food and Drug Administration’s Emergency Use Authorization, allowing for the treatment of suspected or confirmed COVID-19 in adults and children hospitalized with severe disease,” Knous said. “Preliminary results from a clinical trial showed the average recovery time among patients who received remdesivir was 11 days versus 15 days with a placebo. “
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.