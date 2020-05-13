TSCRA: Couple stole livestock, identities in East Texas, Arkansas

In early April, Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Brent Mast received a call from an auction market in East Texas about a returned check. The market’s office manager told Mast a couple, first-time buyers, wrote the check in the amount of $5,151.55 for the purchase of three heifer yearlings and two bulls. During the investigation, Mast determined the check was a forgery and Aaron Davis had used a fake identification card. Davis later admitted he’d purchased the temporary driver’s license on the dark web.