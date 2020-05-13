PATH sees new faces as more people seek food, financial help during COVID-19 pandemic

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Organizations providing food and other assistance to the community continue to see an increase in need as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
“We’ve seen a lot of new people who have never come to PATH before,” said PATH Programs Director Andrea Wilson. "Our numbers have changed. They’ve gone up, and they’ve gone down throughout the last six weeks, but one of the things that we’ve noticed is a real increase in folks who have never needed to ask for assistance before and they’re coming to our pantry.”
We met James Pipkins who was at PATH today looking for help. He said he didn’t know they were open until a friend told him she saw cars outside. So, he decided to check it out.
“I thank God I did come through. It’s a blessing to have something like this to help people,” he said.
Pipkins said he had been out of work for nearly two months.
“By the grace of God, I got called back about a week ago,” he said.
PATH was seeing 75 to 100 people in a typical 10-hour before the recent job losses due to COVID-19, according to Wilson
"Now we’re seeing that same number in a five-hour day,” Wilson said.
The pandemic has changed the way PATH operates, including offering a drive-thru pantry instead of the usual meeting with a caseworker, and shortening their hours to 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
But Wilson said they are still meeting the needs of the community.
“We are still helping with all our regular assistance — rent, utilities, vision and prescription — we’re just doing all of that virtually, by telephone and through email to be able to keep that continuation going of our normal services," she said.
The type of need has been evolving since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, when the primary need was food assistance, according to Wilson who tells us they’re now seeing an increased need for help with rent and utilities.
And more demand means PATH needs more help from the community, including donations to its Emergency Relief Fund.
“They can find it at pathhelps.org. We’ve got a button to make it really easy to help folks here in Tyler,” Wilson said.
PATH also needs more volunteers.
“We encourage folks to come if they have a few hours to give, one day to give, whatever it is that works best for them,” she said. “There’s not a lot of training involved. We’re happy to put them to work.”
PATH is at 402 W. Front Street in Tyler.
“To be able to come here and get something to take home is a blessing,” Pipkins said. “The pantry was getting bare.”
